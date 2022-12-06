A legendary Nicholls State University graduate will be the university's ceremonial guest speaker at the university's 111th Commencement this weekend.
The university announced today that Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, a Mississippi native who was offered a scholarship and recruited to play basketball in Thibodaux in 1968 will address the university's graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.
All summer and fall 2022 graduates will participate in the ceremony including all Master, Bachelor and Associate degrees.
Graduation will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at John L. Guidry Stadium.
In Hill, graduates will be hearing from a man who is a large part of the university's history. He signed with Nicholls out of high school and became the school's first-ever black athlete. As a sophomore, he was voted a team captain, making him the first-ever non-senior to serve in that position in school history.
Hill led Nicholls to the NAIA Playoffs – the first time Nicholls ever made the postseason. When his career ended, he was the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
Upon graduation, Hill joined the United States Army in 1973. In 1975, he then returned to Nicholls as a student assistant basketball coach, while working to complete his Master of Education degree. Upon receiving that in 1979, Hill was the head basketball coach and assistant football coach at East Thibodaux Junior High School.
He then returned to Nicholls again 2 years later as an assistant basketball coach, then remained at Nicholls as an Assistant Professor of Physical Education before later becoming the Director of Student Teaching.
In 1999, Dr. Hill became the Dean of the College of Education, working daily on new initiatives, grants and accreditation efforts. HE retired as Dean in 2006.
During the ceremony, Nicholls will award an Honorary Doctorate to Dr. Henry J. Lafont, Jr. (BA '76). Lafont is the owner and attorney at law for Henry J. Lafont, Jr. Attorney at Law. He is also a former assistant and adjunct professor for Nicholls' Department of Government.
Lafont has served in numerous positions in public office, committees and boards while also being part of several professional and civic organizations. The local businessman was named 'Mr. Nicholls,' and was inducted into the Nicholls Hall of Fame in 1976. In 2014, Lafont was named Nicholls' College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Alumnus and most recently, he was given the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce's Community Hero Award in 2021.
For more information and updates, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/commencement/.
