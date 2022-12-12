It's warm outside today in southeast Louisiana.
But have no fear – that's soon going to change.
And long range computer models say it's possible that there could even be a little bit of snow in our forecast as soon as next week.
A cold front will approach later this week, which will make temperatures drop into the 50s during the day and the upper 30s at night.
That chill will continue into next week with model runs showing snow being possible for Texas and Louisiana into the middle stages of next week.
These model runs are 10 days out, so the accuracy is not great. But multiple models are showing the snowfall, so the compounding of the modeling makes it at least something worth watching.
We will continue to update you all on the weather as we get closer to the holiday.
