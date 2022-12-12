IMG_2579.PNG

It's warm outside today in southeast Louisiana.

But have no fear – that's soon going to change.

And long range computer models say it's possible that there could even be a little bit of snow in our forecast as soon as next week.

A cold front will approach later this week, which will make temperatures drop into the 50s during the day and the upper 30s at night.

That chill will continue into next week with model runs showing snow being possible for Texas and Louisiana into the middle stages of next week.

These model runs are 10 days out, so the accuracy is not great. But multiple models are showing the snowfall, so the compounding of the modeling makes it at least something worth watching.

We will continue to update you all on the weather as we get closer to the holiday.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments