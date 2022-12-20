In its 111th Commencement ceremony on December 10, Nicholls State awarded local attorney and community leader Henry Lafont Jr. with an honorary doctorate, a salute to his extensive involvement in Nicholls State University as well as a career devoted to community service.
When interviewed about his new honorary doctorate, Lafont said his longevity in the Lafourche Parish community, serving numerous organizations for over 40 years in various capacities, played a part in his being honored by Nicholls State.
“It’s a culmination of everything I’ve done - from my days at Nicholls as a student…to being Mr. Nicholls, continuing on to law school, then coming in teaching at Nicholls, and working in the community,” Lafont said of receiving his honorary doctorate.
Over the years, attorney Lafont taught a number of criminal justice courses at Nicholls State as an assistant and adjunct professor to budding law students. Lafont looks back fondly on his days as an adjunct professor, saying what he liked most teaching college students was “when you are teaching them and all of a sudden you see that light bulb go off, and they say ‘O.K., I get it,’ that’s an amazing feeling,” Lafont said.
Having extensive legal experience as a local area attorney, Lafont taught criminal justice and law theory, but he says he also taught practical application of the law based on his real-world legal experience.
“I had a number of different cases that I was involved in, or that I observed…and I could bring those cases into my discussions,” Lafont said. “Sometimes I would bring the students to L.S.U. or Loyola Law School, and I also brought them to Angola Prison and to the women’s prison near Baton Rouge.”
Lafont has held many different leadership positions in the local community for decades. After serving in local organizations such as the Lafourche Parish Fire District Board, Lafourche Parish School Board, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and numerous others, Lafont is currently serving as the president of notable local non-profit Bayou Community Foundation. Through its donors, the Bayou Community Foundation has given away millions of dollars to Lafourche Parish non-profit organizations in their efforts to improve the community for its residents.
“[Through the Bayou Community Foundation] we’ve collected nearly $7 million dollars and we’ve been able to distribute a big chunk of that to get people back on their feet again,” Lafont said.
After receiving his Nicholls State degree in 1976 and later finishing law school in 1979, Henry Lafont Jr. began his career in Lafourche Parish working for two different local attorneys. He started his own law firm after his last employer was elected judge.
While the field of law is vast, Lafont has focused primarily on criminal defense, contract work, succession, and real estate law. Some of his more notable local cases have involved clients such as local telephone company Latelco and the former mayor of Golden Meadow.
Regarding his recent doctorate, Lafont said he could not have achieved it or many of his other accomplishments without the support of his wife Kim Lafont, or the help of his office administrator of 35 years, Dawn Eymard, both of whom he says helped him achieve all that he has.
He also had high praise for Nicholls State University, which he says played a key part in helping him reach the heights he’s now climbed.
“I feel Nicholls State has given myself and thousands of other students in this region the unique opportunity to get a great education at an unbelievable cost,” Lafont said of his alma matter. “I firmly believe I’m an attorney today because of Nicholls State.”
