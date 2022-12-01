The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced today that its annual #IGiveCatholic fundraiser was a huge success.
The diocese sent out a news release today saying that more than 2,300 donations were given from 1,917 different donors and 59 organizations, raising more than $1.7 million dollars for the community during the 24-hour online giving event, which was hosted on #GivingTuesday on November 29.
This was the second-highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses and our local diocese ranked No. 3 in the entire country.
“The good and faith-filled people of our diocese are simply one of a kind with the most generous hearts in the world,” said Charlotte Bollinger, Chairwoman of the Board of the Catholic Foundation. “This year was our foundation’s sixth year to host #iGiveCatholic for the diocese and never in our wildest dreams did we ever think that we would engage almost 2,000 people to give more than $1.7M for our local parishes and schools. Our diocese may be small, but our faith and our hearts are as big as they come. From the entire board and team of the Catholic Foundation, thank you to every person who prayed for our success and helped to support their favorite ministry through #iGiveCatholic. You surely gave BIG and gave Catholic!”
St. Bernadette Catholic Church, St. Mary's Nativity Church and School and St. Genevieve Catholic School had great engagement, generating 197 donors, 191 donors and 178 donors, respectively.
St. Bernadette Catholic School's REACH and LIFTS programs benefitted. St. Mary's Nativity Church and School raised funds for new security fences and St. Genevieve Catholic School raised money for classroom interactive boards.
Within the diocese, a total of $661,540 was raised for E.D. White Catholic High School with $535,659 more going for Holy Trinity Academy. Holy Rosary raised $77,095 from 95 different donors for air conditioning and sewer improvements.
“I am overwhelmed by the support of the E.D. White family through the #iGiveCatholic program for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden. We are one step closer to honoring the Sisters of Mount Carmel who have paved the way for Catholic education in our community,” said Tim Robichaux, E.D. White President.
More than $16.7 million was raised around the country in the day of giving for 1,553 different ministries, making this the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date.
FMI or to view the full list of results, visit: https://houma-thibodaux.igivecatholic.org, visit catholicfoundationsl.org or call 985-850-3116.
