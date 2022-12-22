One of the top gamers in the state is a local teen from Down the Bayou.
South Lafourche resident Luke Richmond (known around gaming circles as the KirbyKid) is gaining worldwide acclaim for his skill in Smash Ultimate — one of the top players of the popular video game in the world.
As of press time, Richmond is considered the top Smash Ultimate player in the state and he’s considered the No. 1 player in the world when using the villainous character, King K Rool.
Richmond said his goals are to continue to get better, working hard to try and perfect his craft to the best of his ability.
“My goals are basically to keep doing what I am doing now while continuing to improve and get better results,” Richmond said.
For the local, gaming has been part of his entire life.
Richmond is 19. He said he started before most are even out of diapers.
“My Dad gave me my first computer at age 2,” Richmond said. “And that’s when I started playing games.”
The path toward competitive gaming came later in 2017 when Richmond attended a ComicCon event with his dad and sister. At that event was a Smash 4 tournament that was open to the public.
Wanting to have a good time and give it a shot, Richmond decided to enter. It was there that he got the itch. At that time, his favorite character was Kirby, which is where he earned his moniker as KirbyKid.
“I placed 2nd and won $50 with Kirby,” he said. “The following day was another tournament, but it was for people who had previously qualified. Some of the competitors did not show up, so I was asked to fill in. I won the tournament and the prize of $400.”
From that starting point, Richmond’s career gradually grew and quickly, he realized that he had a rare talent and could be among the best.
When asked to give the moment where he realized that he had special talent, Richmond said it came during an event in which he actually lost.
“It was during a Smash 4 Arcadian Tourney,” Richmond recalls. “While I did not win that tourney, it was like a light went off and I realized that I could work hard and go far in the competitive scene.”
So that he has.
Richmond is the No. 1 player in Louisiana for Smash Ultimate and in the first Orion rankings, he was listed as No. 48 in North America and No. 78 in the world.
With King K Rool, Richmond is a force. He’s ranked No. 1 in the world for his play with the Donkey Kong villain. At his last Major Tournament in San Antonio, Richmond placed in the Top 8 with King K Rool, which was the first time a King K Rool main in North America placed that high. It was also the first time a player from Louisiana earned a Top 8 finish at a major.
Richmond said he loves King K Rool, and is proud to have him as his main.
“I always thought that he was a cool character from the Donkey Kong games,” Richmond said. “When I saw that he would be a character in Smash Ultimate, I knew he would be my main. He is just fun to play. I like his combo set ups the most.”
So now, Richmond said his goals are to continue to grow. He’s competed in tournaments around the country and even was once signed to a Pro eSports team out of Dallas.
He said he will continue to work hard and do the best that he can to grow, adding that his No. 1 goal right now is to work on being aggressive during matches, while also staying composed.
“Staying composed during a stressful match could be the difference between a win or a loss,” Richmond said.
