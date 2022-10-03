Lafourche Parish Government announced today that efforts are underway to give back to Floridians after Hurricane Ian.
Parish Government announced today that they, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office, the Lafourche Parish Public Library and Bless Your Heart Nonprofit have helped collect supplies for our neighbors. Each organization also wants to thank the public for their support so far.
Parish Government said supplies will be collected until October 16. No monetary donations will be accepted.
The following locations will be accepting supplies during business hours:
-Thibodaux Government Complex - 402 Green Street, Thibodaux, LA
-Mathews Government Complex - 4876 LA-1, Mathews, LA
-Bless Your Heart - 13044 W Main Street, Larose LA
-Fire District #3 (Station 15) - 17475 Hwy. 3235, Cut Off, LA
-Thibodaux Library - 705 West Fifth Street, Thibodaux, LA
-Lockport Library - 720 Crescent Avenue, Lockport, LA
-Choctaw Library - 1887 Choctaw Road, Thibodaux, LA
-Bayou Blue Library - 198 Mazerac Street, Houma, LA
-Larose Library - 305 East Fifth Street, Larose, LA
-Raceland Library - 177 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA
-Gheens Library - 153 N. Leon Street, Gheens, LA
--
The following supplies will be accepted during the collection:
-Water
-First-Aid Kits
-Non-perishable foods
-Flashlights
-Batteries
-Pet Food
-Sleeping Bags
-Diapers
-Baby Clothes
-Baby Formula
-Work Gloves
-Toilet Paper
-Shampoo/Body Wash
-Matches/Lighters
-Manual can openers
-Towels
-Shoes
-Children's clothes
-Coolers
-Medicine
-Tarps
-Gas cans
-Cleaning Supplies
