A 36-year-old Cut Off man was killed yesterday morning in a motorcycle crash.
Louisiana State Police Troop C said that on Sept. 14 just before 7 a.m., state troopers were called to a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on La. Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street.
The driver of the motorcycle, Chad Lee, 36, of Cut Off, died in the crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Lee was riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle north on La. Highway 308. State Police said he was riding at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a southbound 1997 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer was in the process of completing a left turn onto East 19th Street.
Authorities said that as Lee continued traveling north, the motorcycle struck the trailer of the F-350.
Lee was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but was unable to survive after being taken to a New Orleans area hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was uninjured.
Standard toxicology results are pending for Lee. The driver of the Ford showed no signs of impairment and submitted to a breath test, which showed no alcohol detected. The crash remains under investigation.
This is the 35th fatal crash in Troop C this year, which have resulted in 39 deaths.
