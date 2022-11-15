Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area.
Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
The men went through the Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101, which started on July 31 and which ended on November 4, 2022.
Travis, Perez and Mackay were 3 of 23 who graduated from the program out of 28 total cadets who started the program.
This was the first-ever class to be exclusively made up of prior law enforcement officers around the state.
It was the first accelerated 14-week advanced training program instead of the traditional 6-month academy because all are P.O.S.T. certified.
