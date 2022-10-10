A local non-profit organization has given a donation to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association.
ThiboGROW, a 501(c)3 non-profit donated $15,000 to the Athletic Association to help support the Nicholls Athletic Department.
Matthew Ory, the creator of ThiboGROW, and a local lawyer and partner at AMO Trial Lawyers, said his group is eager to give back.
"We have been so inspired by the recent transformation of Nicholls athletic facilities that we felt we needed to do our part to make them even better," Ory said. "In times like this, every dollar counts."
ThiboGROW is an organization that aims to improve downtown quality of life for generations to come with its 'Downtown Sounds' concert series.
The first concert fundraising event raised the $15,000 that was given to the CAA.
The next Downtown Sounds event is set to take place on Nov. 3 from 6-10 p.m. Flow Tribe and Snapper & the Fishsticks will be featured at the block part event in Downtown Thibodaux.
The November proceeds will benefit the Bryant O'Neil Foundation. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE:
The Colonel Athletic Association is the principal fundraising organization of the Nicholls Athletic Department. The CAA provides a way for alumni, family, friends and Colonels fans a chance to help Nicholls student-athletes receive an education while also pursuing their athletic careers.
The association's main focus is to provide opportunities and support for Nicholls Athletics' most important assets, its people and to help raise funds for facility enhancements and operational expenses.
Nicholls has 350+ student-athletes, dozens of coaches, a cheer squad and athletic trainers amongst a full athletic staff working with the school's 17 sports teams. Every donor has a direct impact on all student-athletes at Nicholls.
To become a CAA member, visit: https://www.nicholls.edu/caa/donate/.
