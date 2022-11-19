Hubig Pies are back, and one local non-profit wants people to know that they've gotten their hands on one.
They're auctioning the delicious prize off to the highest bidder with proceeds going to help our community.
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit started the auction of one Apple Hubig Pie as a bit of tongue in cheek idea to get the community interested.
But since that time, the auction has gone viral with the current bid set at $510.
In addition, several local businesses have now chipped in and have vowed to match the winning wager, meaning that the idea will net well in excess of $1,000 for the local non-profit.
Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies will match the winning bid up to $750.
Blanche and Mike Callais with Popie's Place will match the winning bid up to $500. Also matching the winning bid up to $500 is Trisha Serigny Doucet with Property Tax Partners.
Premier Construction & Electrical and CPM LLC will also each pitch in $250 each as a vow to match the winning bid up to $250.
"All proceeds from this fundraiser will impact lives in our community during this holiday season," the non-profit said in a Facebook post this weekend.
To bid on the pie, CLICK HERE:
