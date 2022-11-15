One of the top softball players in the state of Louisiana in the Class of 2023 has signed to continue her playing career.
John Curtis senior and local product Jacke Melancon signed a National Letter of Intent with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — her playing home for the first 2 years of her collegiate career.
Melancon said that to be able to play at the next level is a blessing and she’s happy and grateful for the opportunity which lies ahead. Melancon signed last week at a ceremony with friends, family and teammates in attendance.
“I realize I have been given a great opportunity that some don’t get,” she said. “I set a goal for myself and achieved it. … It felt really good to have family and friends there. And to sign alongside a long-time friend, Michael O’Brian, who is going to Mississippi State, made it even better.”
Melancon earned her spot at the next level with excellent play for one of the top programs in the state.
Melancon has been one of the most productive players for the Lady Patriots, which are one of the best programs in the entire state. John Curtis has won back-to-back Division I State Championships with Melancon in the starting lineup for both seasons.
She said that Mississippi Gulf Coast found her when scouting the Lady Patriots, and she toured the campus and loved the school, coaches and facilities.
“They found me,” Melancon said when asked how her connection to Mississippi Gulf Coast was made. “They came to scout another teammate and discovered me. I like the coaches and I like the size of the campus. I am confident these coaches will get me to the best of my abilities. I want to continue to improve to get to a D-1 school.”
Melancon said Mississippi Gulf Coast’s coaches like her versatility and she is capable of playing most positions around the diamond at the next level to try and help her team win.
“As of now, it looks like I will catch and play 3rd base,” Melancon said. “But I am flexible. I will play anywhere.”
With her signing now complete, Melancon is now turning her attention to finishing her prep career with a bang.
Melancon just completed a season as an outside hitter for Curtis’s volleyball team, which reached the LHSAA State Quarterfinals.
She now plans to rest up, then get ready for the softball season, which will begin in the late winter/early spring.
“My senior high school goal is to win another state title with my teammates,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.