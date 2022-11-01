An inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is being charged with murder in a late-September shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man.
Sheriff Craig Webre said today that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, is charged with second-degree murder in the September 24 shooting incident that killed Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport.
Folse was incarcerated and facing charges of attempted murder in a separate shooting, which occurred on September 8.
At around 11:30 p.m. on September 24, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area of St. Louis Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Stuart, had been shot.
He was later pronounced dead. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. LPSO investigated the incident and developed Folse as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Folse had been in custody since September 29 on the attempted murder charge in a shooting that occurred on Ayo Street in Raceland. He and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, were charged in that incident.
On November 1, detectives brought Folse to the Criminal Operations Center in Lockport for questioning about the September 24th shooting. Following questioning, he was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex to be booked on 2nd degree murder charges.
He also faces charges stemming from his first arrest, which include illegal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, taking contraband to a penal institution and contempt of court.
Since being incarcerated, Folse was also charged with simple battery for hitting another inmate in an incident on October 15.
He is being held without bail.
Folse is no stranger to criminal charges.
In 2019, Folse pled guilty to principle to negligent homicide in a shooting that killed a Lockport man.
He was later released, then briefly re-arrested on gun charges, which violated his probation.
