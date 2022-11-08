A trio of Louisiana Republicans are going to roll to re-election in Congress.
Senator John Kennedy will win re-election tonight, outlasting several challengers who sought to take away his seat.
The outspoken Kennedy has 65% of the vote with roughly half of the state ballots cast. The next closest challenger was Democrat Gary Chambers Jr.
Also earning re-election are U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Steve Scalise.
Graves has 82% of the vote in his race with roughly half of the ballots counted.
Scalise has 73% of the votes with roughly half of the ballots counted.
