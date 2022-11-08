2022.jpg

A trio of Louisiana Republicans are going to roll to re-election in Congress.

Senator John Kennedy will win re-election tonight, outlasting several challengers who sought to take away his seat.

The outspoken Kennedy has 65% of the vote with roughly half of the state ballots cast. The next closest challenger was Democrat Gary Chambers Jr.

Also earning re-election are U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Steve Scalise.

Graves has 82% of the vote in his race with roughly half of the ballots counted.

Scalise has 73% of the votes with roughly half of the ballots counted.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

