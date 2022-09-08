Louisiana Superintendent

(The Center Square) — Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley wants the state’s school leaders and athletic associations to know President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX rules on sexual orientation and gender identity are not currently enforceable.

Brumley issued a letter this week regarding a proposal from the Biden administration to expand Title IX rules to cover sexual orientation and gender identity that is currently in the public comment phase.

The proposed rules stem from Biden’s executive order titled "Guaranteeing an Education Environment Free from Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity."

Brumley sent a letter to the USDOE in July seeking clarification on the proposal, and potential penalties if schools do not allow girls in the boys’ restroom, or boys to play on girls’ sports teams.

The superintendent reminded schools in his letter this week that Louisiana law prohibits schools from allowing boys to play sports on girls’ teams.

"In Louisiana, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act became law on August 1, 2022," Brumley wrote. "It was overwhelmingly passed by our legislature. It affirms school-sanctioned athletic participation must be divided by biological sex unless the configuration is co-ed in nature."

Louisiana is among 20 states suing the Biden administration over the proposed rules, which Attorney General Jeff Landry told Campus Reform infringe on state rights to "redefine sex."

In late July, U.S. District Court Judge Charles Atchley in Tennessee granted a preliminary injunction in the case that prohibits the federal government from implementing the proposed rules while the case is pending.

