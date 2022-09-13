The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to solve a burglary on a crew barge in Larose.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that on Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of La. Highway 24 in Larose.
Several valuable items were stolen including TVs, tools, copper and an industrial battery. Investigators said that they have determined that the crime occurred sometime between Friday evening and the following morning.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Tipsters can be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if they give information that can lead to an arrest.
