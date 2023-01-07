The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man wanted in 3 parishes, including in Lafourche.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Malik Williams, 19, of Houma, is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle burglaries in Raceland.
All of the incidents took place in the 4000 blocks of La. Highway 1 and La. Highway 308 in Raceland. Through investigation, detectives developed Williams as a suspect in these crimes and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
The suspect is also wanted for failing to appear in court on an armed robbery charge in East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as a vehicle burglary in Ouachita Parish
Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
