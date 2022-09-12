UPDATE: LPSO says the teen has been located and is safe.
---
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for public help to locate a missing Galliano teen.
Blayze Pitre, 17, of West 153rd St., Galliano was last seen on Friday, September 9, when he left for school. He never reported for school and left home with a school bag full of clothing.
Pitre is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. It's highly likely he will be wearing different clothing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (985) 532-2808 or call 911.
