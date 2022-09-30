Two men are charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month in Raceland.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that on the afternoon of September 8, 2022, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ayo Street in Raceland. When deputies arrived, they found several bullet casing near a residence in the 500 block.
A residence had been targeted in the shooting. A person was inside, but was not struck by gunfire. Deputies searched the nearby area for the shooters, but could not locate anyone at the time.
Through investigation, detectives were able to develop Jyairus Folse, 20, and Jamyren Richard, 23, as suspects in the shooting. Authorities also learned that they were targeting someone at the residence.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for both men on one count each of attempted second-degree murder.
On Thursday, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Richard during a traffic stop. He was booked into the St. Charles Parish Nelson Coleman Correctional Center where he is being held as a fugitive of Lafourche. He is also being held on a federal weapons charge.
Folse was arrested late Thursday evening. Investigators located him outside a daiquiri shop in Raceland. He was found to have a handgun in his possession that was reported stolen from Georgia.
Folse was arrested and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. During booking, he was found to have a small bag of marijuana concealed on his person. He was booked on the warrants for attempted second degree murder and contempt of court. He is also charged with taking contraband into a penal institution and possession of a stolen firearm. The total bail amount has not yet been set, but it will be more than $500,000 due to the attempted murder charge.
