The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death in Raceland that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man.
At around 11:30 p.m., last night, Sheriff Craig Webre said that deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the area of St. Louis Street.
When they arrived, authorities found a man, later identified as Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport. Stuart had been shot and was later pronounced dead. The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.
Authorities are asking for public help in the case. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.
Information that leads to an arrest may net a $1,000 reward.
