The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shooting that took place this morning in Raceland.
Sheriff Craig Were said that detectives are investigating the shootings, which took place around 11 a.m. today, and authorities believe the incidents are related.
Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the 2 vehicles involved with the 1st altercation taking place at Buford and St. Louis Streets and the second round of shots fired taking place near La. Highway 1 and Greenville Street.
"The cooperation given to us by eye witnesses quickly enabled detectives to narrow their search to the specific vehicles involved and suspects from both vehicles were apprehended and taken into custody without incident before 11:30 a.m.," Webre said.
The investigation is ongoing and no one was injured in the shootings.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStopperBR.org, or though the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
