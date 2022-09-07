Siren

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Raceland that left a victim dead.

LPSO the shooting occurred this evening in the 600 block of St. Louis Street. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and LPSO is not identifying the victim at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

