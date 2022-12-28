The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced today that juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate a Golden Meadow teen who has been reported missing since October.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that detectives are looking for Dakota McLaughlin, 16, of Verret Street in Golden Meadow.
McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19 and at that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who said that she had not seen her son and that he'd not been home since October 11.
LPSO has been told that McLaughlin was most recently seen on December 27 around noon in the 100 block of East 156th Street in Galliano, but detectives have been unable to locate him.
Dakota McLaughlin is 5'11 tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
