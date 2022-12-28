Dakota-McLaughlin.jpg

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced today that juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate a Golden Meadow teen who has been reported missing since October.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that detectives are looking for Dakota McLaughlin, 16, of Verret Street in Golden Meadow.

McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19 and at that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who said that she had not seen her son and that he'd not been home since October 11.

LPSO has been told that McLaughlin was most recently seen on December 27 around noon in the 100 block of East 156th Street in Galliano, but detectives have been unable to locate him.

Dakota McLaughlin is 5'11 tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments