Two inmates have been charged for allegedly helping assist a murder suspect escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex last week.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Correctional Complex inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beitz, 21, are facing charges after allegedly assisting Leroy Miles Jr., 23, in his escape.
On September 16, 2022, investigators learned that Miles had squeezed through a small drainage opening after kicking out a metal cover.
Miles then scaled two perimeter fences of the facility to escape custody and authorities tracked him to a hotel in Houma.
On Saturday morning, LPSO deputies coordinated with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and Houma Police Department. They located Miles in the hotel and re-took him into custody.
Deputies located a rifle and marijuana inside his room, and he had disabled the hotel room's smoke detector. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fire prevention interference.
Miles is facing multiple charges in multiple places and, if convicted on them all, faces decades in prison.
LPSO investigators have obtained a warrant for Miles for simple escape with an additional bail amount of $1 million.
On Tuesday, Miles was moved from Terrebonne Parish to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he is being held on charges of second degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery. He also faces charges of attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish, as well as charges of aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice in Lafourche Parish.
Martin and Beitz are booked with assisting escape. Martin was previously being held on charges of domestic abuse battery and felony theft. His bail is now set at $35,000. He was also serving a 90-day sentence for another theft charge.
Beitz was previously being held for possession of meth. His bail is now set at $25,000.
Sheriff Webre said that investigators will examine this incident and will work to better improve the security at the Correctional Complex in the future so that future escape attempts will be thwarted.
“This escape exposed a design flaw in our facility which we have already taken steps to secure,” said Sheriff Webre. “I sincerely thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners who assisted as our investigators tenaciously to locate and apprehend this individual.”
The investigation into Miles' escape is continuing and additional arrests are still possible as investigators are pursuing charges against individuals who may have assisted Miles outside of the Correctional Complex.
