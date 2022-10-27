LPSO

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on November 14-16 at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex, which is located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that the self-defense course is designed for women and will take place over the course of 3 days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and will end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants will be required to attend all 3 days.

Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the LPSO.

Cost to attend is $10 and it covers the cost of course materials. The cost is non-refundable.

Class size is limited so advance registration is required. Register online at www.lpso.net/classes. Deadline to register is Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

