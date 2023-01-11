LWF

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Wildlife Federation today announced the 22 members of the 2023 Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC). The participants are made up of students from colleges and universities in Louisiana, and make up the program’s fifth annual cohort.

Over the next four months, the students will be presented with real-world conservation issues, while receiving training from current and former natural resource professionals in the public, non-profit and private sectors. Through integrated case studies and collaborative activities, these students will build knowledge in conservation policy while gaining skills in leadership and advocacy.

“I cannot overemphasize the value of this program to our state and to our efforts on behalf of conservation,” said Zac Burson, LWF president and board member. “For over 80 years, LWF has worked with diverse groups of stakeholders to protect the wildlife resources of Louisiana, and the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps trains the next generation to address the complex conservation issues we face today and will undoubtedly face more of in the future. The program involves a diverse, hopeful, and intelligent group of college students who are passionate about the conservation issues important not only to Louisiana, but also to the US and the world.”

Over the next four months, the group will have two virtual and two in-person meetings. Each of the four sessions will be held during one weekend each month in January, February, March and April 2023. The two in-person meetings will be held in Baton Rouge, La., and Chicot State Park in Ville Platte, La.  

This year’s Conservation Leadership Corps students are:

Caroline Alleman

Terrytown, Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Wildlife Ecology

Leila Avery

Ellicott City, Maryland

Loyola University

Environmental Science

Ella Bollinger 

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech University

Forestry (Wildlife Habitat Management)

Libby Brennan

Birmingham, Alabama

Louisiana State University

Natural Resource Ecology and Management

Heather Brown

Lafayette, Louisiana

South Louisiana Community College

Environmental Science

McKenna Chow

Columbus, Ohio

Tulane University

Environmental Biology and Spanish

Hugh Coffin

Charlotte, North Carolina

Louisiana State University

Coastal Environmental Science

Elena Dilworth

Metairie, Louisiana

University of New Orleans

Biological Sciences

Jacques Gaspard

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Chemical Engineering

Jana Guercio

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Marketing (Pre-Law)

Siarah Hall

Many, Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Coastal Environmental Science

Kaitlyn Johnson

Slidell, Louisiana

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering and Water Resources)

Julia Jones

Houma, Louisiana

Nicholls State University

Marine Biology

James Kelly

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Geography and Philosophy

Rowan Lambert

North Richland Hills, Texas

University of New Orleans

Studio Art

Seija Meaux

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada

Louisiana State University

Geology and Geography

Sierra Moran

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Applied Coastal Environmental Science

Samantha Rios

Lafayette, Louisiana 

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Environmental Quality

Caleb Theriot

St. Martinville, Louisiana 

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Environmental Science

Leor Weber 

Chicago, Illinois 

Tulane University 

Environmental Studies

William Woody 

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 

Baton Rouge Community College 

Computer Science

Landon Zeringue 

Thibodaux, Louisiana 

Louisiana State University 

Political Communications

“Year after year, this program equips our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to become the conservation advocates and leaders that Louisiana needs,” said LWF Executive Director Rebecca Triche. “LWF is proud to offer these students the opportunity to match their passion for conservation with hands-on experience and training, which empowers them to make a positive impact on our state and its wildlife.”

The Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps program is made possible by funding from the Stuller Family Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments