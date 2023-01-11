BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Wildlife Federation today announced the 22 members of the 2023 Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC). The participants are made up of students from colleges and universities in Louisiana, and make up the program’s fifth annual cohort.
Over the next four months, the students will be presented with real-world conservation issues, while receiving training from current and former natural resource professionals in the public, non-profit and private sectors. Through integrated case studies and collaborative activities, these students will build knowledge in conservation policy while gaining skills in leadership and advocacy.
“I cannot overemphasize the value of this program to our state and to our efforts on behalf of conservation,” said Zac Burson, LWF president and board member. “For over 80 years, LWF has worked with diverse groups of stakeholders to protect the wildlife resources of Louisiana, and the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps trains the next generation to address the complex conservation issues we face today and will undoubtedly face more of in the future. The program involves a diverse, hopeful, and intelligent group of college students who are passionate about the conservation issues important not only to Louisiana, but also to the US and the world.”
Over the next four months, the group will have two virtual and two in-person meetings. Each of the four sessions will be held during one weekend each month in January, February, March and April 2023. The two in-person meetings will be held in Baton Rouge, La., and Chicot State Park in Ville Platte, La.
This year’s Conservation Leadership Corps students are:
Caroline Alleman
Terrytown, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Wildlife Ecology
Leila Avery
Ellicott City, Maryland
Loyola University
Environmental Science
Ella Bollinger
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana Tech University
Forestry (Wildlife Habitat Management)
Libby Brennan
Birmingham, Alabama
Louisiana State University
Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Heather Brown
Lafayette, Louisiana
South Louisiana Community College
Environmental Science
McKenna Chow
Columbus, Ohio
Tulane University
Environmental Biology and Spanish
Hugh Coffin
Charlotte, North Carolina
Louisiana State University
Coastal Environmental Science
Elena Dilworth
Metairie, Louisiana
University of New Orleans
Biological Sciences
Jacques Gaspard
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Chemical Engineering
Jana Guercio
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Marketing (Pre-Law)
Siarah Hall
Many, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Coastal Environmental Science
Kaitlyn Johnson
Slidell, Louisiana
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering and Water Resources)
Julia Jones
Houma, Louisiana
Nicholls State University
Marine Biology
James Kelly
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Geography and Philosophy
Rowan Lambert
North Richland Hills, Texas
University of New Orleans
Studio Art
Seija Meaux
Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada
Louisiana State University
Geology and Geography
Sierra Moran
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Applied Coastal Environmental Science
Samantha Rios
Lafayette, Louisiana
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
Environmental Quality
Caleb Theriot
St. Martinville, Louisiana
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
Environmental Science
Leor Weber
Chicago, Illinois
Tulane University
Environmental Studies
William Woody
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Community College
Computer Science
Landon Zeringue
Thibodaux, Louisiana
Louisiana State University
Political Communications
“Year after year, this program equips our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to become the conservation advocates and leaders that Louisiana needs,” said LWF Executive Director Rebecca Triche. “LWF is proud to offer these students the opportunity to match their passion for conservation with hands-on experience and training, which empowers them to make a positive impact on our state and its wildlife.”
The Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps program is made possible by funding from the Stuller Family Foundation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.