Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico – the first hurricane in the Gulf so far in the 2022 storm season.
He will not be an issue for Louisiana, but will cause significant problems for Florida's peninsula for the remainder of the week.
Ian is located at 23.5 N, 83.3 W, per the 1 p.m. advisory. The storm is moving north at 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.
Satellite images of Hurricane Ian show a major storm with the classic donut hole eye. NHC says that eye is moving north, but recent satellite loops show a tug toward the north-northeast just north of Cuba.
Ian is expected to maintain most of its strength before making landfall over Florida tomorrow night.
There are no other areas in the Atlantic that need to be tracked tropically at this time, meaning we will get into the first week of October without any impacts from storms.
With Ian heading toward Florida, we will have a lovely weather week thanks to a cold front that dropped down over our area overnight. High temperatures will be in the low-80s throughout the next several days with low temperatures dipping into the low 60s, and maybe even the upper 50s.
