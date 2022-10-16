A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road.
The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Seth Benoit, 26, of Thibodaux, was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street when he attempted to cross the intersection of La. Highway 3107 while a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on La. Highway 3107.
For reasons that are still not known, Benoit failed to yield at the intersection, causing a collision where he was ejected from the bike into the opposing lane of travel. The man was then struck again from the opposite direction by a 2015 Chevy Tahoe traveling eastbound on La. Highway 3107.
Benoit was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the F-150 and Tahoe were properly restrained and had no injuries.
A toxicology sample was collected from Benoit and was submitted for analysis. The driver of the F-150 and Tahoe were not suspected of impairment and both past a breath test.
The crash remains under investigation.
