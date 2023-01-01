The first day of 2023 has already come with some good news: Carnival is coming back down the bayou in Lafourche after Ida’s damages.
Several South Lafourche krewes have confirmed to The Gazette this weekend that their parades will roll in 2023 after taking 2021 off due to COVID, then 2022 off due to complications from Hurricane Ida.
Confirmed to return after Ida is the Krewe of Neptune, the Krewe of Athena, the Krewe of Nereids, Le Krewe of Des T-Cajuns, Le Krewe Du Bon Temps and the Krewe des Couyons.
Lafourche parades north of the 10th Ward returned last year in 2022 and will again ride this spring. They include the Krewe of Shaka, Krewe of Ambrosia, Krewe of Apollo, Krewe of Cleophas, Krewe of Gheens, and the Krewe of Ghana.
To have a mostly normal Carnival season has riders happy and ready to roll.
“We’re fired up,” said Brock Danos with the returning Krewe of Neptune. “We’re chomping at the bit so much to ride. We will have a new theme, new floats and we’re so ready to get back out there.”
There will be some revisions to the local schedule, but this will unquestionably be as normal of a Carnival as we’ve had since COVID.
Danos said Neptune’s den got damaged by Ida, which caused several floats to have to be fully rebuilt. In 2023, parade goers will see new floats with new themes — the byproduct of the hard work and dedication of the krewe since Ida’s devastation.
“We’ve come a long way in the past 2 years,” Danos said. “And it’s all leading us up to this point.”
In addition to the new floats, locals who are riding say they’re just excited for the sense of normalcy.
Laura Guidry is a longtime rider and former Queen with the Krewe of Athena, which rolls on the Friday before Mardi Gras each year.
Guidry said after the tough times of the past few years, she is excited to see friendly faces on the route. She said it will also be great to see our community celebrating and rejoicing after a few years of pain.
“It is with great excitement to be getting back to riding this Mardi Gras after not riding for 2 years due to COVID 19 and Ida destroying so many homes, buildings, dens and even our floats,” Guidry said. “It will be so good to see our Carnival float members because some we only see on parade day. It will be so good to see all the people on the side of the road waiting for us riders — cheering us on with their smiling faces.”
Corine Berthelot, President of Le Krewe Du Bon Temps said she, too, is eager for normalcy. She said that because of Ida, Le Krewe Du Bon Temps will maybe not be as big as it has been at times in the past. But after 2 years away, she said the crew wanted to do something for the community.
“I’m still in a camper. A lot of the riders are still in campers,” Berthelot said. “Our full crew won’t be coming back. But so many of us were disappointed that we couldn’t ride last year after the storm, then the year before with COVID. So this year, everyone said, ‘Let’s ride, and get a little bit of normalcy.’”
Unfortunately, a few parades were not able to bounce back.
The Krewe of Versailles will not be returning after Ida, nor will the Krewe of Atlantis.
But with 2 parades coming out, there’s one coming in with the Krewe des Couyons enjoying their second ride in 2023.
The parade started last year as a golf cart/car parade to give 10th Ward residents something with the cancellations.
This year, the parade is back with 30 riders and 5 vehicles already signed up — a list which continues to grow daily.
Parade founder Kyle Williams said his krewe is ready to roll.
“After the outpouring of support and positive feedback after our first ride, it was obvious the community wanted to see us Couyons ride again this year,” he said.
