A tropical wave in the Caribbean is still disorganized today, but models are still saying it will get better organized in the coming days and could become a Gulf hurricane.
Invest 98-L is still struggling to get organized – moving westward toward the Caribbean Sea. The system has been battling shear and land interaction for the last few days, which has prohibited it from developing.
In the next 24-48 hours, the National Hurricane Center forecasts it will move into the central Caribbean and become a depression, then likely a tropical storm, if not a hurricane.
Modeling for the disturbance remains across the map because there still is not a clear, defined center to begin a "model run" from as a starting point.
The system is forecast to continue to move westward, then west-northwestward toward the Gulf. A turn toward the northwest, then toward the north and then toward the northeast is forecast as the disturbance is expected to be pulled toward a cool front approaching next week.
The timing of that turn will decide where the disturbance ends up.
But the consensus today has been a shift eastward in models toward Florida. If that trend continues, it is good news for Louisiana, as we would not get impacts from anything that would potentially develop.
But with landfall still about a week away and without a center formed, it is far too early to definitely say where the storm is or isn't going.
We will update again tomorrow.
