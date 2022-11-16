IMG_1847.JPG

The owner of Mr. Ronnie's said today on social media that a popular franchise restaurant is coming to south Lafourche.

Bud Picou owned and operated the Mr. Ronnie's located off La. Highway 3235 in Galliano – a store which was forced to permanently close after Hurricane Ida.

Today, Picou announced that he had sold the building and then added a caveat that will likely excite in our area, saying that he buyer is intending to turn the building into a Wendy's.

"May the new Wendy's do phenomenal here," he said.

