A murder suspect escaped the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday, prompting LPSO to ask for public help to locate him.
Correctional Officers discovered Friday that Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances behind his escape are currently under investigation, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.
Miles is described as 5'11''. He is a black male weighing 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was Nicole Street in Bayou Blue.
Anyone who sees Miles or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Tips can also be submitted online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.
LPSO said that a preliminary investigation showed that Miles squeezed through a drainage opening after removing the metal cover. LPSO believes he was assisted by one or more inmates as well as a person or persons on the outside.
Miles has been in custody at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex since Sept. 4 after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.
He is also being held on 2nd degree murder and aggravated second degree battery charges for an incident in Lafayette Parish and attempted 2nd degree murder for an incident in Terrebonne.
LPSO is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to try and bring Miles back into custody.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.