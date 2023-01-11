A Thibodaux High School student who scored a perfect 36 on his ACT Test said he’s a music lover at heart who dreams of someday turning that passion into a career.
Senior Micah Young spoke with The Gazette this week just days after his school publicly announced his perfect 36 on the ACT — a story which has gone viral with community support for the outstanding local teen.
Young said the entire thing feels surreal and he is still astonished that he earned a score of 36 — the highest score one can achieve on the test.
“Of course, it feels great, but it’s still a little bit unreal,” Young said. “I never expected to get that high and all of the people who have congratulated me is just amazing."
For Young, the 36 was a great honor, but it was also no fluke. It was his fourth time taking the test and his previous high score was a 33 with a score of 36 in the reading section — a score he’d earned in March 2022.
Going into the test, Young said his No. 1 focus was to improve his score in math. He said it’s a subject that sometimes gives him trouble, and he needed to score at least a 28 in that subject to qualify himself for the Engineering Honors Program at Louisiana Tech.
Not only did he achieve his 28, but he far surpassed it. For the entire test, he missed just a handful of questions, allowing for the 36.
Young said when he left the exam, he was confident that he had gotten the 28 he needed in math, but had no clue that a 36 score would be his fate.
“I didn’t feel like I had gotten a perfect score at all,” he said of his exam.
With the 36 score earned, Young said he’s now looking towards the future.
Young said music is a huge passion, and is the thing that occupies most of his time away from school.
He’s a member of the Thibodaux High School Band, playing trumpet for marching season and bass for the jazz band. He’s also the Captain of Thibodaux High School’s Quiz Bowl Team.
“Most of my spare time away from school is taken up with playing, modifying, fixing and generally messing around with guitars and other stringed instruments,” Young said. “I’ve built about 15 of various quality and have a small collection of vintage guitars and amps which help me find whatever sound I’m looking for.”
And chasing that sweet sound of the perfect note is something Young said he is try and do as an adult.
He said he knows that he likely could apply and get into colleges across the country, but he has plans to stay semi-local, planning to attend Louisiana Tech to study electrical engineering and music industry studies as a double-major.
With that, he hopes to see where life takes him.
“A lot of people have said that I have my choice of college, but I think I’m going to stick with Louisiana and see where it can take me,” he said. “After college, I would love to get a job with a guitar or music company helping to design new musical equipment, but I would also be happy with a job in industry with guitar as my hobby.”
When asked a favorite subject, Young said he couldn’t pick just one. He said he has a thirst for learning, adding that he wants to thank all of his teachers for helping him throughout the course of his academic career.
“This year, all of my teachers are amazing and engaging in different ways,” he said. “I enjoy parts of every subject and can’t really pick one although if I had to, I would probably say history and social studies are always enjoyable to me.”
Young said the outpouring of support he’s received on social media since news broke of his 36 score is something he will never forget and he had a message to everyone who has reached out.
I want to say thank you to everyone who has congratulated me,” he said. “I feel so honored and accomplished.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.