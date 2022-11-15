On Election Night, our area’s voters elected Rebecca Robichaux as the new District Judge for the 17th Judicial District.
She said she cannot wait to get started serving our area.
The Gazette spoke with Robichaux this weekend and she said being elected marks one of the great honors of her life.
Robichaux defeated fellow Republican challenger Heather Hendrix, securing a 17,325-11,680 vote victory.
“To win the election is the most awesome feeling in the world especially when family, friends and supporters are with you waiting and watching as each precinct number was reported,” Robichaux said. “When early voting numbers were released and the result was 61%, this was an instant blessing for all of our hard work.”
As District Judge, Robichaux said she hopes to be for the people — a fair, impartial judge that all parties can count on.
“My plans as Judge are to begin a working relationship with our parish leaders — the Sheriff, District Attorney and IDB — for the criminal side of court, to be a people person to all attorneys and those who appear before my court and to be fair and impartial when called upon to render judgments,” Robichaux said. “I want to assist attorneys and those not represented by attorneys; to render decisions which serve the best interests of each issue/case; to apply the law to each decision by being fair and impartial to the attorneys and parties who come before my court.”
The exact margin of Robichaux’s victory sets up an amazing story where it becomes hard to deny that there was divine energy pulling in the new judge’s favor.
Robichaux, No. 60 on the ballot, won Tuesday’s election with 60% of the votes to Hendrix’s 40%.
The No. 60 is a special one to Robichaux because that was the number Robichaux’s late husband, Jaime, wore when he played football at Holy Savior and then at Central Lafourche. It was also the number that the family’s late son, Jaime Jr., wore when he was a student-athlete at E.D. White — requesting the number to specifically wear the jersey number that his father wore.
The father and son died together in a tragic car accident in Texas in 2001. Little Jaime was buried in his red Cardinal No. 60 football shirt, and when campaigning, Rebecca Robichaux often wore her son’s No. 60 E.D. White practice jersey.
She said the fact that she was randomly assigned No. 60 on the ballot, then that she won with 60% of the votes is a sign that both father and son are smiling down from heaven.
“To win the race of my dreams 60% to 40% is no coincidence,” Robichaux said. “I believe all of my angels were looking down on us and making a statement that through the power of prayer and if you believe in God, all things are possible. … The number 60 has sent a chill each time we have told the story of my ballot number being randomly assigned by the state and it being our number, No. 60. No matter your faith, we believe our angels had a significant hand in this election.”
Robichaux said she wants to thank her children, Jeremy and Jacqueline, for their love, support and hard work during the campaign. Jeremy was 14 and Jacqueline was 2 at the time of the tragedy. Jacqueline’s only memories of her father and brother are stories and photos that have been shared over the years.
Robichaux said she also wants to thank the voters of Lafourche for their support, adding that she hopes to serve our area and her family proudly.
“I would like to thank the voters of Lafourche for giving me the honor and privilege of serving as your newest Lafourche Parish District Judge,” she said. “I wish to thank each and every one of you who were connected to my campaign in any way. Whether it was giving advice or criticism, whether you put out signs, handed out brochures, fixed or handed out cups filled with candy at trunk or treats, I thank you. To my office staff, my campaign manager, graphics designer, my truck drivers and everyone else — I thank each of you from the bottom of my heart. A big thank you to all of my family and friends.”
