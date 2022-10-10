The National Hurricane Center is saying there's a small chance a disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula could become a storm in the southern Gulf.
But the disturbance – whether it develops or not – will not be a threat to Louisiana.
A cluster of showers over the Yucatan is going to move westward into the southern Gulf in the coming days.
The NHC says the area has a 20% chance to develop tropically because of the warm waters in the southern Gulf.
The system will not rapidly strengthen – if it develops at all – because by later this week, Gulf conditions will become less favorable for development.
Elsewhere, the tropics are completely quiet as we are now one month past the peak date of the season. Storms beyond the peak of the season are possible. Late-season storms are also possible, as well, as we learned in 2020 with Hurricane Zeta.
But the likelihood of a significant storm affecting our area lessens with each day that passes as more cold fronts drop down, cooling the Gulf's waters, increasing sheer and making it more likely that anything that develops will be swept out to sea.
