Yesterday's forecast model runs for Tropical Storm Ian made some locals nervous because they nudged a little farther west and closer to Louisiana.
Today, the model runs have shifted back east, increasing the likelihood that Louisiana will be spared from the first storm that will enter the Gulf so far in the 2022 Atlantic Storm season.
Ian is still a tropical storm. It is located at 16.2 N, 80.3 W. The storm is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.
Modeling for Ian has been good for our area in the past 12-18 hours. Where there was a westward shift yesterday, today's modeling has shown a jog back to the east and farther from Louisiana.
The models also now call for Ian to be just a Category 2 storm at landfall because the incoming cold front will drop down and create strong shearing that will like give Ian a tough time when it approaches land.
The NHC says Ian will rapidly strengthen as it approaches the Gulf early next week, but the front will then weaken it before landfall.
The forecast cone has shifted farther from Louisiana today. It now runs from the panhandle to the southwestern peninsula.
Yesterday, the cone had gotten into Alabama as it inched farther west.
Ian is expected to begin to make its turn on Tuesday as it gets sucked into the weakness created by the front.
All the major storm models forecast the turn and take the storm to Florida with just slight variances in terms of where landfall will be within the Sunshine State.
Looking outside of Ian, there are no other areas being tracked at present that are forecast to impact the United States, meaning Louisiana should get into at least the first week of October without any tropical impacts.
