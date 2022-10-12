Nicholls State University awarded 90 students at the Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award Ceremony, which took place on Oct. 4.
The Colonels Leaders and Scholars Award is given to the university's highest achievers in extracurricular activities and academics. Scholars have to be nominated by their department or organization to receive the honor.
"Receiving this award means students have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in addition to their outstanding academic achievements,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Michele Caruso. “These students were recognized for their distinguished and well-rounded accomplishments and contributions."
At the ceremony, a pair of married Nicholls alumni served as guest speakers: Megan Hebert Blanchard and Cody Blanchard.
Megan is a Nicholls double graduate, receiving her Bachelor's degree in Communicative Disorders and Master of Arts in Teaching. She is a 4th grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School where she teaches math and religion.
She also owns LUCO Boutique, a women's clothing store in Downtown Thibodaux. Away from her professional career, Megan is a member of the Nicholls Alumni Federation, Sigma Sigma Sigma Houma-Thibodaux Alumni Chapter, Lafourche Parish Farm Bureau Women's Committee and Thibodaux Service League where she has served as Co-Chair of their annual fundraiser, Raindeer Rowe and other committees.
Cody graduated from Nicholls in 2010 with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing concentrating in professional sales, and upon receiving that degree, he was selected as the Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to the revitalization of historic downtown Thibodaux.
While in that capacity, he reorganized the organization's operations, increased their marketing efforts and as a result, profits have risen by 600%.
Soon after, he realized the need for a local agency that would help businesses develop their brand's messaging and voice, and since that time, he has worked to acquire clients throughout South Louisiana within the industries of hospitality, tourism, economic development, engineering, medical and education.
Cody Blanchard founded White Car, a brand consultancy to help businesses better understand their brand and provide a resource to help them move forward. White Car has earned national awards for its work and it continues to help manage and develop some of the most established brands in the Bayou Region and beyond.
For more information on Nicholls’ student life, clubs & organizations, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/student-life/.
See a full list of the Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award Winners below:
