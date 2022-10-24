Nicholls State University received a $10,000 donation to create the S. Burt Wilson Endowed Honors Scholarship.
The scholarship is designed to help benefit Nicholls State University's Honors students.
The family of Dr. Paul Wilson, Nicholls Department Head and Professor of History and Geography, made the donation. Dr. Wilson said he hopes the money will help others at the school as much as Nicholls has helped he and his family.
“Nicholls has been an essential part of my life and my family’s life. My wife Mimi and I are both Nicholls graduates, our oldest daughter attends Nicholls and both of our fathers taught at Nicholls. Our parents came from humble, modest roots in the Deep South and attended college because they received some financial assistance,” Dr. Wilson said. “Our family has a great life because of Nicholls, and we hope that this donation helps someone else benefit from this gem of a university. I played a key role in establishing the University Honors Program over two decades ago, so I’m especially pleased we created a scholarship for honors students in memory of my late dad.”
At the time of application, recipients must:
-Be enrolled as a full-time student at Nicholls State University
-Be classified as a sophomore, junior or senior
-Have earned at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA
-Be enrolled in the University Honors Program as a member in good standing
-Have completed at least 30 hours of coursework
-Have completed and earned credit in at least one HUMA 111 course
-Submit an application letter explaining how the scholarship will be used and how the recipient will benefit from such a reward, as well as including a list of all honors credits earned
-Include a resume/vita with the application
-
The deadline to apply is June 1 of each year, An Honors student will only be able to receive the scholarship once. The scholarship is open to students in all disciplines, but it cannot be awarded to a student in the same discipline or program of student in consecutive years unless the University Honors Committee is unable to follow this guideline due to a lack of suitable applicants.
The annual scholarship will be $500 per academic year with either $250 given each semester or $500 given one time to a graduating senior.
To apply for scholarships at Nicholls, please visit https://www.nicholls.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.