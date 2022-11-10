Nicholls State University's Office of Veterans Services is hosting a public ceremony tomorrow to celebrate Veteran's Day.
The university sent out a release today inviting the public to join the university in honoring the sacrifice and impact of our veterans.
The ceremony will be held November 11 at 11 a.m. in the Quad.
This year's guest speaker will be Chris Sparks, an Afghanistan Veteran and award-winning filmmaker who created the documentary film 'Thank Me for My Service: A Veteran's Cry for Help."
In that film, Sparks documents his experience as a veteran in the mental healthcare system.
“It is important for people to remember the sacrifice and services that our men and women of the Armed Forces have continuously done throughout the years in the name of freedom,” said Gilberto Burbante, coordinator of veterans services at Nicholls.
The Thibodaux JROTC will present the colors and Nicholls Mass Comm major and daughter of Sgt. Daigo, Carlie Daigo, will sing the national anthem.
Toddlers from the Little Colonels Academy will lead the crowd in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the ceremony, local veterans will be treated to a free lunch in Galliano Cafeteria.
Nicholls has earned the “Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly Campus” designation and has consistently been named a “Military Friendly School” by G.I. Jobs magazine.
For more information about the events or Nicholls Veteran Services, contact Gilberto Burbante, coordinator of Veterans Services, at 448-4208 or gilberto.burbante@nicholls.edu and visit https://www.nicholls.edu/veterans/.
