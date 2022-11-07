A named storm in the Atlantic could briefly enter the Gulf of Mexico, but is not expected to be a problem for our area.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is located at 26.6 N, 70.6 W – east of the Florida Peninsula. The storm is moving northwest at 9 p.m., and it has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
Nicole is expected to strengthen in the coming days before making contact with the Peninsula. Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane at landfall. The storm may even briefly enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
But the storm is not likely to be a problem for Louisiana because a cold front will sweep through later this week, which will take Nicole and sweep it up the East Coast and away from our area.
November has surprisingly been active for tropical development after a slower than expected 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
