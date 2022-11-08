Nicole.png

Tropical Storm Nicole is trekking toward Florida and could become a late-season hurricane before landfall.

Nicole is located at 27.6 N, 73.3 W. The storm is moving west at 9 p.m., and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane in the next 24 hours with landfall expected over the central-eastern peninsula on Thursday.

After that landfall, Nicole is going to then make a turn to the northeast, then up the East Coast, thanks to an approaching cold front that will come through our area this weekend. Florida and the entire East Coast will receive rains and winds from the storm, but in Louisiana, our impacts will be nil, though our temperatures will drop into the 60s over the weekend as the front comes through with lows in the 40s.

