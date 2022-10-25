Early voting begins this week for the November election, which will be held on Nov. 8.
It’s an election which will decide the balance of power in Washington with Republicans and Democrats jockeying for control of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Closer to home, we also have lots at stake. In Lockport and Thibodaux, we will elect new mayors. Around the region, there are judgeships at stake, as well as races for School Board seats and other important positions.
Like anyone else, I do have my preferences for each seat on my ballot. But I am not writing this column today to publicly endorse anyone or anything. In fact, I’m here to do quite the opposite.
I’m just here to tell you to vote — for whoever or whatever you believe in. But just go out and vote.
The right to decide our fate politically is at the center of our Democracy which makes the United States the greatest nation in the world. To be able to exercise that right freely and without fear of persecution or judgment is a liberty that many others around the world wish they would have.
Nationally, this is a monumental election for the future of our country. A recent poll showed that upwards of 75% of Americans say that they do not like the direction that the country is headed. A similar number also said that they believe that change is needed within our government structure to get the problem headed back closer toward the right direction.
If you are one of those people, then take action and get out to the polls.
In the average election, voter turnout is low — sometimes well below 50% for some elections. Other times, elections come down to the wire and are decided by just a handful of votes, which means that one’s decision to or not to head to the polls literally swayed the race.
I scroll social media throughout the day. I read the things that people have to say about politics, government, elected officials and everything else.
Those discussions (albeit tiresome) are at the root of our democracy, and are, again, why America is the greatest nation in the world.
But to me, if you’re going to sit back, complain and armchair quarterback, then you shouldn’t be in those discussions.
If you’re not participating in the process, but are going to be the first to complain, then it is my belief that you are part of the problem and not the solution.
So my challenge is this: Go vote.
Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, Independent, Green Party, Red Party, Turquoise with Blue Stripes Party voters or something even goofier that I didn’t list, then go vote.
Whether you feel your vote makes a difference or not, go cast a ballot.
If not educated on the candidates, do some research. Just about everyone these days has a campaign website or facebook page. Put in the time, learn about the races and go vote.
This is a critical election in the nation’s history. We need all hands on deck to decide how it’s going to be decided.
So be part of the process in deciding how the future will go — both in Lafourche, Louisiana and also around the entire United States.
