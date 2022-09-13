Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 said no one was hurt at a house fire in Cut Off.
Firefighters were called just after noon to the home, which still had a tarp on its roof after having damages from Ida.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in short order and Chief Devin Dedon said no one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
