A popular Louisiana chef, a non-profit, the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser are all teaming up in an attempt to help a Lafourche Parish shrimper whose stranded boat was targeted by thieves.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced the partnership this week, saying that he requested action from the Board, Chef Amy Sins and the non-profit Fill the Needs, which prompted a fundraiser to help the family in need.
Hurricane Ida's high waters and winds washed Rodney and Rita Verdin's boat aground.
The boat is named the 'La Belle Idee.' The boat was washed aground in the marshes of Golden Meadow.
Rodney Verdin said he has struggled to find help getting the boat back into the water and according to reports, thieves stripped the boat of tens of thousands of dollars worth of parts and equipment.
“It broke my heart when I learned about what Mr. Verdin and his wife are going through. So many people continue to struggle as they try to recover from a disaster. Now, some hard-working people are being victimized once again,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I am asking anyone who can help repair and get the Verdin’s boat back in the water so they can make a living to please do so. My wife Cher and I are donating $1,000. Please consider helping the Verdins.”
After seeing the story on the television news in New Orleans, Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board reached out to Chef Sins and Fill the Needs to help identify ways they could help the struggling family.
What started as a community of coordinated volunteers responding to flooding in Iowa in 2008 and then in Southeast Louisiana in 2016 by Sims has now become Fill the Needs, which is a non-profit that rapidly mobilizes a network of partners and volunteers to assess and coordinate resources required for efficient disaster response during the first 14 days. After a disaster, the organization supports ongoing relief efforts by providing funding, supplies and assists where they are lacking.
"Our team at Fill the Needs is committed to assisting the residents of South Louisiana. Our community has a strong connection to local fishermen. Not only do they provide amazing seafood for our kitchen tables, but they are also an essential element of our Louisiana culture," Chef Amy Sins, president of Fill the Needs.
The Verdin family said getting the boat lifted and back into the water is their immediate need. In addition, getting a new generator, a new motor is an immediate need, as well. Both were stolen from the boat.
To make a donation, please visit: https://filltheneeds.org/shrimpboat/ or contact the Verdin family at: (504) 701-8269 or the Lt. Governor's Office at (225) 342-7009.
