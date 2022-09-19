A ribbon cutting was held today, Monday, September 19, to commemorate Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland opening for the first time since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29, 2021. Located in Raceland, La. The clinic was extensively damaged by the Category 4 storm, as was much of the Bayou Region.
"I’m sincerely grateful to our team members for their hard work and dedication in bringing the Women’s Health Center back to full operational status to serve our community. The newly remodeled clinic is beautiful," said Juan Awad, CEO of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, which serves as a major hospital for the region. Ochsner St. Anne also had storm damage, but remained open during and after the storm and was able to return to full operations approximately six weeks after Hurricane Ida.
For the last year, Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland practitioners have been seeing their patients at the Ochsner Specialty Health Center – Raceland and St. Mary Women’s Clinic - Morgan City while their clinic was being rebuilt.
“The staff was welcomed with open arms by those clinics which allowed them to continue to deliver excellent local care to their patients. Collectively and individually, they showed how deeply committed to our community they are, and determined to do what’s best for our patients,” added Awad.
Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland has returned to its normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Fridays. To make an appointment, call 985-537-3211 or visit the website and click “Find A Doctor at this Location.”
To learn more about Ochsner St. Anne and healthcare services in the Bayou, please visit www.ochsner.org/stanne.
