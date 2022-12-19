Local officials are asking residents to finalize their plans to protect their pets, pipes and homes with brutal cold heading to our area later this week.
An Arctic front will pass through our area late Thursday, which will bring us the coldest temperatures we've had all year.
Friday, high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the low 20s on the Southshore and even in the teens north of Lake Ponchartrain.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas, it will be the same with highs barely approaching 40 and lows in the low-to-mid 20s with wind chill readings even colder, possibly as low as in single digits in some places and even below 0 in central and northern Louisiana.
Parish officials are stressing to locals to finalize their winter weather plans, including wrapping pipes (when possible), and making provisions to keep plants and pets safe during the cold.
Officials are also asking locals to be safe when using space heaters and other means to warm their homes during the cold weather.
As of now, it looks like the conditions will be dry while the worst of the cold is here, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that some areas could see isolated snow flurries during the front.
The Arctic front is part of a blast of winter air that most of the country will receive for Christmas with the majority of the country likely seeing cooler than normal temperatures for the days leading to Christmas.
