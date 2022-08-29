Monday marked the 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Lafourche — a devastating storm which did billions of damages and will be remembered forever.
Speaking on the anniversary of the storm, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson shared a clear message: We’re getting better daily and will get through this.
Chaisson spoke with The Gazette on Ida’s anniversary, saying that the parish is still healing after the storm, but is working hard to get better every single day. The parish president also said he wants residents to know that we’ll get through Ida and move forward.
“It’s going to be tough,” Chaisson said of the anniversary and memories from the storm. “The phrase we use around our offices is ‘It’s OK to not be OK.’ But we want people to know that we’re here as a parish and we will rally together around each other. We’re going to make it through this anniversary and the next day and the next week and month. And 5-10 years from now, we will look back on this storm much differently than we do now because we will have made it all the way back.”
Ida was arguably the strongest storm to ever hit Lafourche. At landfall, the system had 150 mph sustained winds and was a slow mover, making landfall near Fourchon.
Chaisson said Ida’s track, strength and forward motion were practically a worst-case scenario for our area, and damages to our area totaled in the billions.
Chaisson conceded that Ida delivered a punch to Lafourche, but he said he’s pleased with how our area has rebounded in the weeks and months that have passed since.
The parish president said he understands that people are still struggling with insurance companies and that there are other issues that are present, but added that progress is marked and happening daily.
“I think, for the most part, we’re much better off than a lot of people thought we’d be at this time given the hit that we took,” Chaisson said.
Chaisson said that every storm comes with learning lessons and Ida was no different. The parish said it’s worked to strengthen its communications system, water system and storm protection levees since the storm.
When rebuilding, Chaisson said structures are also going back up to be able to withstand 200+ mph winds, which should make our area stronger in the future, as well.
“Every storm, you take lessons you’ve learned and combine them with the lessons you’ve learned from all of the storms of the past and you refine your plan and get better,” Chaisson said. “Ida was no different. We experienced maybe the strongest storm to make a landfall in the history of our parish, and we’ve learned from it and will get better.”
The parish president said he’s so pleased to see the business community’s response to the storm, adding that it shows the strength and residency of the people in our area.
Port Fourchon re-opened after Ida when many said the port would die post-storm.
Other businesses that were totally destroyed have re-build and people who left the area since the storm have returned.
Chaisson said he is hopeful for a quiet 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but said that Lafourche will be ready if another storm comes into the Gulf.
But the parish president said he wants locals to stay vigilant, but also rejoice in the fact that life, slowly, but surely, is getting back to normal.
“I use the term loosely, but we’re getting back to normal, I think,” Chaisson said. “With everything we’ve been through with COVID, Zeta, Ida and everything else, our people need it. To see our festivals coming back. To have school going, high school and soon Nicholls football coming back — if it wasn’t apparent before that it’s awesome to live here, seeing it all come back reassures it. It’s awe-inspiring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.