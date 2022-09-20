A local business celebrated its 15th anniversary this week — a milestone that its founders say is fulfilling because of the many lives they’ve been able to positively impact since opening its doors.
The local business was started in Sept. 2007 by Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias as Orthopaedic Sports Specialists of Louisiana and has since re-branded and expanded with now six locations (Thibodaux, Raceland, Houma, LaPlace, Franklin and Lutcher) to serve our areas’ needs.
Ann Miller, Marketing and Planning Coordinator, for OrthoLA said both founding doctors agree that the work that’s been done over the past 15 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire OrthoLA staff.
“Both doctors agree it is truly humbling,” Miller said when asked of the lives the business has positively impacted. “So many in our community have trusted us with their care and the care of their friends and family members over the years. We have been fortunate to be a part of their recovery and their lives.
OrthoLA is committed to helping people in our area. The company’s mission statement reads:
“OrthoLA is committed to improving the lives of patients by providing effective, innovative orthopaedic care with the highest level of integrity, compassion and professionalism.”
The company is comprised of a team of fellowship trained and board certified physicians who provide surgical and non-surgical orthopedic care to patients of all ages — from infants to adults.
The OrthoLA team consists of physicians Jason A. Higgins, MD; David E. Elias, MD; Patrick R. Ellender, MD; John C. Hildenbrand IV, MD; Eric Greber, MD; Allen Borne, MD; William S. Johnson, MD and Keith P. Duplantis, MD.
“Our doctors care for those who suffer from athletic injuries, work injuries, chronic conditions and everything in between,” Miller said. “With the recent addition of Dr. (Keith) Duplantis, we can offer patients interventional pain management, as well.”
To survive and thrive in a competitive field for 15 years takes hard work and dedication, but Dr. Elias and Dr. Higgins both said they believe OrthoLA’s success is due in part to the great team that’s been built, but also to the wonderful, supportive community it serves.
“It comes down to the community we call home and the relationships created here,” Dr. Elias said. “Our doctors are able to easily communicate and collaborate with other local healthcare providers, athletic trainers, coaches, companies and with the hospital to ensure the very best care for patients. We have all the benefits of a big city medical community without the big city problems.”
“Our patients are a huge part of our sustainability,” Dr. Higgins added. “Over the years, we have taken care of thousands of patients and they talk about their successful treatment and recoveries to friends and family and those people end up in our clinic. The ‘word of mouth’ referrals from previous patients have certainly played a key role in allowing us to continue to serve patients in Thibodaux and the surrounding communities.”
But while the bread and butter of OrthoLA’s work centers around helping patients in need, the business has also worked hard to give back to the communities it serves.
OrthoLA is an active community partner that does what it can to give back throughout the year.
The business is active in multiple local Chambers of Commerce, and is a supporter of Nicholls athletics, local high school teams and sports teams at all levels in our community. OrthoLA is a presenting sponsor of the Pro Football Camp each summer, which attracts hundreds of locals to Nicholls for a one of a kind developmental experience. The business also helped found Team Ory, which was founded by Dr. Higgins and Dr. Elias in memory of their friend, Mike Ory, who lost a courageous battle with cancer. Team Ory helps raise money to help other locals who are fighting cancer to assist them financially in their battles.
Those philanthropic efforts, Miller said, are a large part of the business’s fabric and are principles that will remain into the future.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and we want to support them,” Miller said. “If we are able to help out with community events, we certainly do so. … This community has supported our business and given all of us a wonderful place to raise our families. It is truly a special place and we are proud to be part of it.”
