Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport.
With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term.
Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who finished runner-up with 26% of ballots cast.
Fellow challengers Gary Acosta and Ernest Boudreaux got 10% and 6% of the votes, respectively.
Plaisance ran on the platform of restoring the sense of community in Lockport. He said he hopes to grow business opportunities in the town to allow future growth. He had received the endorsement of Parish President Archie Chaisson and Councilman Armand Autin.
