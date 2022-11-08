Barry.jpg

Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term.

Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who finished runner-up with 26% of ballots cast.

Fellow challengers Gary Acosta and Ernest Boudreaux got 10% and 6% of the votes, respectively.

Plaisance ran on the platform of restoring the sense of community in Lockport. He said he hopes to grow business opportunities in the town to allow future growth. He had received the endorsement of Parish President Archie Chaisson and Councilman Armand Autin.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

Recommended for you

Load comments