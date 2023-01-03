There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget.
For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’
It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game.
Just for background purposes. I live in Cut Off off La. Highway 3235. Our house is all the way in the back and the 40 acre canal is in my yard. The ring levee is just across the canal and is about 100 feet from my home. I tell you this to let you know that we see some stuff back here. I've seen possums, armadillos, coons, otters, snakes, deer and even once, a small black bear standing dead atop the ring levee system.
On this night, I pulled my car into the driveway, and I saw something I never expected to see. Laying in the yard was a massive, huge black cat. To me, it looked like a panther. It was about the size of a wildcat — maybe a smidge bigger — but it was jet black from head-to-toe.
Not wanting to get attacked, I sat in the car, honked my horn a few times to try and startle it (to no avail). But after about 20 minutes, the cat eventually bored of its slumber, and tippy-toed out of the yard and into the wilderness surrounding my home.
After seeing the mysterious black cat, I did what any reasonable person would do: I told Facebook all about my experience.
And to my surprise, people there didn’t think I was crazy. Why? BECAUSE MANY OF THEM CLAIMED TO HAVE SEEN IT, AS WELL!
Commenters reported seeing huge black panther-like cats in their yards, on their cameras and/or when making trips into the wilderness.
I googled and others around the state have seen similar things, though the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has come out publicly and said that reports of panthers in Louisiana are a ‘myth’ and that they do not exist.
Well, it’s now 2023 and guess what, folks? The mysterious black cat has again surfaced in Lafourche.
Scrolling social media last night, I saw a post from Madalyn Pitre, a resident of Raceland. On New Years Day, her boyfriend, Denver, shot video outside of her home and guess what it was? It was the mysterious black cat in all its glory.
It was jet black as ever and big. It looked exactly like I described above — like a large wildcat, but slightly bigger and it was just hanging out in the yard.
I reached out to Pitre this morning and she told me the story.
She said the sighting occurred around 10 a.m. on New Years Day. Denver caught the video shooting out of the bathroom window. He shot the cat at a long-range distance, which makes its size even more impressive. The couple said if they put their house cat that far away and shot a photo of him out of the window in the same spot, he would be nowhere near the size of the cat shot on video. Their house cat would barely be visible at all.
“He didn’t think much of it,” Pitre said. “He thought maybe a huge house cat? He didn’t even save the video.”
But after people saw the Snapchat post, it started going viral, which caused a friend of his to screen record the video and send it back to him to have. Pitre then posted it on Facebook and it again went viral with social media friends and even complete strangers sharing the post and claiming to have seen the mysterious black cat.
Pitre said a woman has reached out to her with LDWF and she will put a report in. She said she also has cameras at her home that have, on occasion, picked up cameras, but nothing like what they saw on New Years Day.
“It has sparked our curiosity now,” Pitre said.
So what say you, Lafourche? Have any of you seen the mysterious black cat? Do you have any explanations for what is being seen?
The mystery continues and the debate lives on.
Happy New Year!
Who knew my first column of the year would be writing about a damn black cat from my past and now also apparently my present?
See the video shot from the family's home below:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.