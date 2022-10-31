A Raceland man was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday after he allegedly stole items from a residence on Danos Street.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that on October 28, deputies were called to that location after a man reported that items had been stolen from his patio and shed earlier that morning.
The stolen items included a generator, a set of golf clubs, a portable torch set and other items. Surveillance cameras from the scene captured images of the suspect and also his vehicle, which is a red Dodge Durango with racing stripes.
On the afternoon of October 29, deputies located the suspect's vehicle parked at a residence on the 2300 block of La. Highway 182 in Raceland. The owner was identified as Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland. Deputies contacted Brown and questioned him about the incident. They then obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of felony theft and simple burglary. Bail is set at $10,000.
